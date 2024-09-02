Backstage Reason For WWE Stars' Silence On Vince McMahon Lawsuit

The lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE by former employee Janel Grant has been the biggest ongoing story of the entire year. However, one thing has rubbed people the wrong way: how silent WWE has been on the matter, despite the company being named in the lawsuit. Cody Rhodes dodged the question after WWE Bash in Berlin, revealing that the roster is still learning about it. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained why Rhodes, and other WWE Superstars, haven't talked about the case.

Advertisement

"The reason no one's commented on it is because they're not allowed to comment on it essentially," Meltzer said. "It'd be career suicide...I mean they're not allowed. It's an ongoing legal issue and they can't comment on it." Meltzer said that Rhodes did the best that he could given that he was most likely not prepared for such a question.

Despite this, Meltzer went on to say that just because that WWE stars aren't allowed to say anything about the lawsuit, it doesn't mean they don't have an opinion on it. "It's not that they're too busy and it's not that they don't know. Every single person has an opinion. Of the ones that I've been in contact with, most are completely disgusted."

Meltzer rounded off by saying that a lot of the women in WWE were disgusted by what they read in the lawsuit, but that there are people who have been around the business, and McMahon in particular, for such a long time that they aren't really surprised by the details. Instead, they are more torn up on how to feel considering that McMahon has helped a number of them become the Superstars they are today.

Advertisement

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

