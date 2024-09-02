Triple H Reacts To Giulia's WWE NXT Debut

After Roxanne Perez defeated Jaida Parker to retain her NXT Women's Championship at No Mercy 2024, former NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Giulia made her long-awaited debut and confronted the champ. WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to social media after Giulia's surprise appearance to praise the STARDOM star and shared his confidence in her ability to have long-success in the company.

"No doubt @giulia0221g is an absolute star with a bright future in @WWE," Levesque wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "What a time to be part of #WWENXT's Women's division."

Giulia first began her career at just 23 years of age, when she wrestled for three years in the Japanese women's wrestling promotion Ice Ribbon, before eventually competing in both STARDOM and NJPW in 2020. In addition to the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship, the new "NXT" star has also captured the World Of Stardom Championship, Wonder Of Stardom Championship, and Artist of Stardom Championship.

Giulia has also competed in 16 tournaments throughout her seven year career, winning the STARDOM Cinderella Tournament and the Wonder Of Stardom Title Tournament in 2020, as well as the 5STAR Grand Prix in 2022. It's yet to be determined who Giulia's first WWE opponent will be on "NXT," or if she will get an immediate title shot against Perez. However, with "The Prodigy's" championship reign sitting 149 days, if given the opportunity Giulia, could be the first woman to defeat the champion in singles action since Lyra Valkyria this past February.

