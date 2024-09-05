Cody Rhodes Discusses His 'Happiest Memory' Of WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40. The match had surprise appearances from John Cena and The Undertaker, as wekk as interference from The Rock, Seth Rollins and The Bloodline. Following the match, Rhodes was joined by several members of the WWE roster, backstage personnel, and Triple H to celebrate his win over the "Tribal Chief." Despite the match being full of surprises, Rhodes told Inside The Ropes that his most cherished moment from the bout involved the referee.

"Charles Robinson handing me the title, even now I'm just like tensing up think about it. Charles Robinson handing me the title was the happiest memory I could possibly have. We talked about at the beginning of this interview in terms of willing something new into existence, it doesn't always happen, it's not always a happy ending and I wasn't going to get the opportunity to wrestle him again really if we didn't get it done. And Charles handing me the title ... He might be the type that we don't have to say anything to each other, but that was incredibly special."

Rhodes also expressed that the Hall Of Fame ceremony preceding WrestleMania 40 was another favorite moment of his, as he felt WWE went out of its way to make him feel special. He continued to share how important it was to have dinner with his family and his AEW friends that came to support him, as well as wishing that Shawn Spears could've been in the ring with him after winning the title.

