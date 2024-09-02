TNA Star Says Joe Hendry 'Failed' The Locker Room At WWE NXT No Mercy

Despite the fans who packed themselves into the Bell Arena in Denver, Colorado believing in him, Joe Hendry left NXT No Mercy on September 1 empty-handed. Hendry attempted to wrestle the NXT Championship away from Ethan Page in the show's main event, all while Trick Williams acted as the special guest referee. However, Page walked away victorious, meaning that Hendry would return to TNA Wrestling without gold around his waist.

While Hendry did TNA proud by maineventing one of NXT's biggest Premium Live Events of the year, not everyone was overly disappointed with him losing to Page. One of those stars was Josh Alexander, the former TNA World Champion and former tag team partner of Page as part of The North, who took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to voice his pleasure.

.@joehendry Congrats. You failed yourself & the entire @ThisIsTNA locker room you were representing. 😂 See ya back on Thursdays. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/1gXJvFS5ad — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) September 2, 2024

".@joehendry Congrats. You failed yourself & the entire @ThisIsTNA locker room you were representing. See ya back on Thursdays." Alexander has his own problems with Hendry in TNA, with Alexander crushing all the dreams of Hendry believers around the world as he eliminated the Scotsman from the six-man elimination match for the TNA World Championship at the company's Slammiversary pay-per-view. Ironically, Alexander has yet to capture the TNA World Championship as he recently lost a 60-minute Iron Man match to Nic Nemeth at the company's Emergence event on August 30.

As for what's next for Hendry, he will return to TNA Wrestling knowing that he will always be welcomed back to NXT at any point. Nothing has been announced as to when his next appearance for either company will be, but given that the working relationship between NXT and TNA looks set to continue following the recent set of "TNA Impact" tapings in Louisville, Kentucky, all fans will need to do is say his name and he will appear.