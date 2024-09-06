NJPW's Gabe Kidd Throws Shade At Two AEW Stars

NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd is by far the most outspoken member of Bullet Club and New Japan Pro-Wrestling in general, often using colorful, explicit language to talk about friend and foe alike. During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Kidd was asked to describe a list of people in as few words as possible, and what he had to say about AEW International Champion Will Ospreay and AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada were right to the point. To start, he simply called Ospreay a "k**bhead," before giving a little more detail to how he felt about The Rainmaker.

Advertisement

"Coward," Kidd said of Okada, "little coward who ran away, ran away before the next generation came in because he knew he couldn't keep up. Little p***y."

Kidd has shared the ring multiple times with both Ospreay and Okada thanks to his time in NJPW, always being an opponent to Ospreay. However, their one and only singles match saw Ospreay defeat Kidd at RevPro's Uprising event in December 2023. As for Okada, Kidd has only ever teamed up with The Rainmaker in his career, with all of those matches coming in 2020 while Kidd was still considered a young lion in NJPW's dojo system. Kidd has been NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion since he defeated Eddie Kingston in May. The brutal match with Kingston led to Kingston's current leg injury.

Advertisement

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.