Carmelo Hayes Opens Up About Feeling Supported On WWE Main Roster

New WWE main roster star Carmelo Hayes has impressed in his short time on "WWE SmackDown." He has discussed the pressures that come with being a first round draft pick and the advice that he has received from various stars in WWE.

"It's definitely been a learning experience. I had been talking about the fact of making that transition, especially coming in as a first round draft pick, where all eyes are on you," began Hayes in a recent interaction with Denise Salcedo. "There's really the most criticism I've ever faced in my whole career, but that's okay, because at this time, like, that's what you get when you get that first round draft pick label. If you want to be 'him,' you open up yourself to that type of criticism."

Hayes, who has already shared the ring with some of the big guns in WWE, like Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, said that he has learned something from everyone he has stepped in the ring with.

"Really, it's just kind of, like, that upping in my game to that to that next level 'cause there's so many guys up there that I've got to work with, Cody and Randy and things like that, that have taught me that there are so many different levels to this game and there's levels that I would have never known if I wasn't in the ring with those guys," said Hayes.

