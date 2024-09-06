Carmelo Hayes Opens Up About Feeling Supported On WWE Main Roster
New WWE main roster star Carmelo Hayes has impressed in his short time on "WWE SmackDown." He has discussed the pressures that come with being a first round draft pick and the advice that he has received from various stars in WWE.
"It's definitely been a learning experience. I had been talking about the fact of making that transition, especially coming in as a first round draft pick, where all eyes are on you," began Hayes in a recent interaction with Denise Salcedo. "There's really the most criticism I've ever faced in my whole career, but that's okay, because at this time, like, that's what you get when you get that first round draft pick label. If you want to be 'him,' you open up yourself to that type of criticism."
Hayes, who has already shared the ring with some of the big guns in WWE, like Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, said that he has learned something from everyone he has stepped in the ring with.
"Really, it's just kind of, like, that upping in my game to that to that next level 'cause there's so many guys up there that I've got to work with, Cody and Randy and things like that, that have taught me that there are so many different levels to this game and there's levels that I would have never known if I wasn't in the ring with those guys," said Hayes.
Hayes on the help he has received in WWE
Carmelo Hayes emphasized how he is the best when he's in the ring, recalling the conversation he had with Shawn Michaels at the start of his career.
"I think the in-ring is where I thrive. It's been something that, since I got in 'NXT,' I think Shawn had mentioned. He's like, first thing he told me, he's like, 'I just want to get you in front of Hunter just so that Hunter can see what you can do,'" Hayes said. "So, I think Hunter's taking that same approach, where it's like, 'Hey, let's put him in the ring with a guy who can match his, you know, match his style or you know have that type of style match.'"
He stated that he feels supported by those on the main roster, explaining that there's no competition between the stars. He named a few who have offered a helping hand in his transition from "NXT" to the main roster.
"I think everybody's ... they're very open to [helping]. It's not so competitive as you would think, like, where it's like, 'This young kid's coming to take my spot. A lot of them are, like, 'No, we want to bring you [up], we want you to rise to the occasion so that way we have you know competition," explained Hayes. "Cody's been, always since day one, Cody's been the man. Randy's been very cool to me, Punk has been very cool to me, Hunter obviously ... mean everyone who you would expect, you know, even KO and stuff like that."
Hayes has had a string of matches with Andrade in recent weeks, where the duo have torn the house down with their incredible in-ring skills.