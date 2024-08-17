WWE SmackDown 8/16/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Friday night, Carmelo Hayes took on a familiar foe in Andrade. To say that Hayes sorely needed the win is an understatement — the man has only ever lost when it counted, and it has come to the point where even Jade Cargill admonished his embarrassing win-loss record. The two men entered the ring for yet another installation in their applauded rivalry, and Hayes shot his shot.

I'm glad to report that Hayes came out victorious in his match against Andrade, but that actually isn't the focus of this opinion. The match itself and its future implications are far more interesting.

Of course, Hayes and Andrade have — as many members of the internet wrestling community have noted — undeniable chemistry. Their styles of wrestling just work so smoothly with each other, and there are only a few moments where things look clunky or awkward. There were, admittedly, some places where things were not as clean as they could have been, but from my perspective, it seemed to be due to their sheer athleticism. Both men are absolutely explosive in their in-ring maneuvers, so it is not odd that Hayes might have overshot his position for a roll-up pin. Whatever small blunders the two men had was massively made up for with another electrifying match.

Hayes won via roll-up, and while I would be somewhat disappointed with the lack of definitive dominance from Hayes — again, at this point in his career, he sorely needs it — this actually presents a very interesting scenario. Hayes' unsatisfying victory may indicate that, given the incredible popularity of Hayes' and Andrade's matches, their feud is far from finished. This idea is corroborated by Hayes' pestering of Andrade post-match (Hayes as a bad winner fits so well with his character, and was a treat to watch tonight) and their subsequent brawl. The prospect of having more high-quality matches in the future is definitely something to be excited about, since this is one of the blue brand's stronger feuds. If Hayes and Andrade can continue what they've been doing — if they can continue having strong, stable matches with short but effective storytelling segments — then they will absolutely be elevated by the time this series of matches is over. In some sense, they're already elevated with the crowd. There is no logical excuse for the company to overlook these two talented individuals after the fine work they've already put in the ring, and the fine work they're expected to do. We are on the ground floor of something amazing, and the future implications of their feud — past their anticipated next match, think for their future in WWE — cannot be understated.

By the end of this feud, Hayes and Andrade will be completely different personalities, and the fact that we will watch it happen over the course of more segments and matches is something to get excited about. Melo did not miss tonight, Andrade is right there with him, and by the time the bell rings, they'll both be better for it.

Written by Angeline Phu