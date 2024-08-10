WWE SmackDown 8/09/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Sure, maybe Cody Rhodes didn't ask Kevin Owens out to prom specifically, but the awkward energy was still there.

Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown" had a lot to live up to after a stupendous "WWE Raw," and granted, this segment started off strong. Rhodes delivered his frustration and his intensity when he snarled at Solo Sikoa, and while Sikoa's performance was not his best work, it wasn't terrible. Things came to a head when The Bloodline attempted to surround Rhodes, but his long-time ally Kevin Owens made the save.

Being Rhodes' long-time ally is what kickstarted all of these awkward shenanigans for Owens.

After successfully fending off the Bloodline, Rhodes extended the opening segment in one of the most clunky, difficult transitions in recent WWE memory. Like, Rhodes' music was playing, and yet Rhodes continued to speak. Playing Rhodes' music and priming the viewer's brain for a transition into the next segment, only to jolt the viewer back to listen to some more promo work, was a poor choice, and the clunkiness set a precedent for the whole unwieldy circus that was to come of the Rhodes/Owens storyline that is apparently being peddled for Bash in Berlin.

Rhodes has always been eloquent; this week, he was just wordy. Perhaps because of the poor transition-not-transition earlier, Rhodes' post-segment segment clunked as he implored Owens to be his opponent at Bash in Berlin. Something about Owens deserving a title shot, even though Owens — as he correctly pointed out to Rhodes — is nowhere near a championship feud, character-wise. Despite his refusal, Rhodes kept pushing Owens to accept his offer, and it was not in a romantic "I'm not giving up on us" way. It was in a "I already bought us matching corsages and boutonnieres for prom, please say yes" way. Rhodes' insistence and the suddenness of the feud only added to the awkwardness of it all.

Owens continued to stand his ground and refuse Rhodes' title opportunity. That is, until Nick Aldis entered the picture, and baited Owens by suggesting a WrestleMania 40 rematch at Bash in Berlin. Upon further conversation with the rest of my esteemed colleagues, we decided that Aldis was trying to manipulate Owens' tensions with Reigns in order to get Owens to accept a title opportunity. We talked about it for about 20 minutes, which is far too long during a two-hour show. We watch a lot of wrestling, and are semi-proficient in it, at least. The fact that we had to debate what happened for that long shows the clumsiness of these segments. Aldis' riddles did not do anything to justify or hype up this match, and the segments themselves were a waste of time that fumbled what should've been an explosive, high-profile feud.

When you have wrestling writers confused about what is literally, objectively happening during a show, you know it's bad.

Written by Angeline Phu