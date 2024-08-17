Possible New WWE Women's Title Contender Attacks Nia Jax During SmackDown Celebration

Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown" opened with Tiffany Stratton's highly anticipated celebration ceremony for new WWE Women's Champion, Queen Nia Jax. Jax's commemoration, however, was cut short by Michin, armed with a kendo stick and a thirst for vengeance.

Jax waved at the Orlando crowd from her large, white throne as she was lifted to Stratton's pink celebration set-up by several muscular men. Tensions ran high between the WWE Women's Universal Champion and Miss Money in the Bank, as Jax noted that Stratton's celebration "wasn't her style," and that she would have much preferred if her new era of dominance began with a bow from Stratton. Instead of bowing, Stratton noted that "men should bow too," and she directed Jax's attention to Pretty Deadly and their live musical performance.

If Jax's nerves weren't frayed after Pretty Deadly's rhythmically challenged production, they were certainly by the time Michin snuck into the ring to crash their party. Michin used a kendo stick liberally to smash Stratton's party decorations before turning her attention to Jax herself. Jax managed to roll out of the ring, and Pretty Deadly were left to face Michin's wrath.

It appears that Michin will be Jax's first feud in her new championship reign, which makes sense. Michin was seen comforting Bayley in the hours following the former WWE Women's Champion's loss to Jax at SummerSlam, and was aligned with "The Role Model" during her feud with Jax. Any further segments involving Jax and Michin have yet to be announced.