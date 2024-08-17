Street Profits Beat DIY On WWE SmackDown, Will Challenge The Bloodline For Tag Titles

On last week's "SmackDown", there were two matches to determine the participants in a No. 1 contender's match for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Street Profits defeated A-Town Down Under to advance, while DIY beat Pretty Deadly to move on. And while Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa would doubtless love the opportunity to reclaim the tag belts from The Bloodline, who defeated DIY the night before WWE SummerSlam, it was Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford who pulled out the win and a shot at the new champs.

The match opened with an impressive sequence that left Ford and Gargano shaking hands after it. Dawkins and Ciampa followed that up with their own strong sequence. DIY seemed to be headed towards a victory after hitting the Shatter Machine on Dawkins, but Dawkins kicked out, and the Street Profits proceeded to drop Gargano with a combination Electric Chair/Blockbuster. The Profits will now move to presumably face Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu, who returned to "SmackDown" later in the night — though it's possible other members of The Bloodline could defend the belts under the Freebird rule.

The Street Profits haven't held tag team gold since August 2021, when they lost to Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler (now working the independent scene as Nick Nemeth). Their match against The Bloodline will seemingly take place next week.

