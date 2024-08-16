Backstage Update On The WWE Tag Team Championships, Jacob Fatu Injury

Since making his WWE debut in June, Jacob Fatu has immediately become a significant part of the promotion, with Fatu and Tama Tonga capturing the WWE Tag Team Championship together earlier this month. However, just a short time into their reign, Fatu seemingly suffered an injury. It's unclear if the injury is legitimate, though, as pointed out by Dave Meltzer in today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

"They don't want [Fatu] mixed in with Reigns at this point or selling big for him, and everyone has to sell big for Reigns right now," Meltzer said. "So he's off due to being injured, but they aren't making a big deal of his injury either as he's supposed to be a monster. ... They've kept totally quiet as to whether he's actually hurt or what the situation is, but most if not all of this is a work and his not being around and intermixing with Reigns was all planned."

Additionally, it sounds as though WWE intends to allow for a variation on the 'Freebird Rule' for the tag titles. The storyline on TV will reportedly allow Bloodline leader Solo Sikoa to choose which members of the faction defend the championship, with Tanga Loa as the obvious choice to replace Fatu.

It's clear that WWE has a lot left in store for The Bloodline; in addition to the eventual Reigns-Fatu bout, The Rock will eventually return and likely be forced to choose a side. While this could lead to a partnership between Reigns and his cousin, Reigns vs. The Rock at WWE WrestleMania seems inevitable at some point after fans asked for the match for years on end. On top of that, Jimmy and Jey Uso, as well as Sami Zayn, could involve themselves, leading to a full-blown Bloodline civil war.

