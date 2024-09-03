Eric Bischoff Offers Praise To WWE Star CM Punk, Explains Past Issue

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre went to war during this past weekend's Bash in Berlin, with "The Second City Saint" coming out on top. Fans showered the match with praise, and Eric Bischoff similarly had good things to say on his "83 Weeks" podcast. Bischoff said that ahead of the bout, he wasn't a fan of the idea of a Strap Match, but admitted that he was wrong and asserted the match was outstanding. "They made me care about the strap, they did it correctly," he said. "It wasn't just about the violence; it was about the story." Bischoff further noted that the story between the two was engaging, and kept him on the edge of his seat.

In the past, Bischoff has been critical of Punk due to his comments about Hulk Hogan during his AEW debut, which he described as "cheap heat." He then noted another issue he's had with Punk, that the veteran seems overly emotional after winning a match, which he says many AEW stars do today. "When everybody does it all the time? It's... eh... my daughter and I, she used to make comments about it 'Why is he always crying when he wins?' You know," Bischoff explained.

However, Bischoff pointed out that after Punk's win at Bash in Berlin, he instead had fire in his eyes, which fired Bischoff up in return. Bischoff then expressed his desire to see the two rivals clash again, and urged WWE not to wait. Following McIntyre's brutal attack on last night's "WWE Raw," it seems like the feud is far from over.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.