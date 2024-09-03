Drew McIntyre Discusses His Creative Direction In Paul Levesque's WWE

Drew McIntyre has been in a heated feud with CM Punk for months, and the latest stop on their journey saw the two in a brutal Strap Match, where "The Voice of the Voiceless" got a victory over "The Scottish Psychopath." McIntyre has said that he's allowed far more creative freedom these days, and on the "Gorilla Position" podcast, he further expanded on his place in Triple H's WWE.

Advertisement

McIntyre claims he's now allowed to be himself fully and live his truth, but that he's thankful for the way WWE creative is now setup. "They know exactly who I am, I know exactly who I am. They lay it out for me perfectly, and trust me to truly be myself," he explained. He also described his current situation as being able to be as close to "Drew Galloway" in terms of creative as he's ever been able to be.

He also pointed out how so many other characters are allowed to evolve and grow onscreen, besides himself and Punk. Additionally, he claimed that he often gets a slap on the wrist for the things he says, but that he's willing to take chances. "I'm willing to get in trouble, I'm willing to get fined, and honestly I'm willing to get fired as long as it's on my shoulders," McIntyre said. Punk's bracelet has been central to McIntyre's feud with him, but according to the star, it's interesting that WWE has been taking time to tell deep layered stories about something as small as a bracelet. "As long as I'm in a meaningful story, I'm happy," he declared.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit "Gorilla Position" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.