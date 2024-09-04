Mercedes Mone Explains Why She's The Best In AEW, Lists Dream Opponents

It's safe to say Mercedes Mone has no regrets signing with AEW. Mone was a guest on "Beyond the Fame" with Jason Fraley to discuss the impact she's making in Tony Khan's company thus far.

"AEW is where the best wrestling is, and I'm the best wrestler in the whole world," she said. "It's been so absolutely incredible being in AEW. I feel like to have a different opportunity to work with a lot of different people I've never worked with before excites me so much. I'm feeling nothing but amazing ever since I signed that dotted line with AEW... Professional wrestling, it's been the best it's ever been in the past ten years. So I am so happy to be a part of the company, making headways."

The dual champion is coming off two impressive title defenses. On August 30 at NJPW Capitol Collision, she successfully defended the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship against Momo Watanabe, and on August 25 at AEW All In, she successfully defended the TBS Championship against arguably AEW's biggest homegrown female star, Dr. Britt Baker. The first woman to ever headline a WWE pay-per-view was then asked which star in AEW's women's division she'd like to step in the ring with next.

"Mariah and the heavyweight championship, I'd love to face her," Mone said. "Toni Storm is incredible. Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander. Jamie Hayter just made her return at All In, so I'd love to step in the ring with her. The dreams are endless there at AEW. Because not only do I get the AEW roster, I get to face the Stardom roster, the CMLL roster. AEW's going global, so, any woman who wants to come after my championships, I'm always ready."

