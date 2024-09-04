Former TNA Tag Champs Set For NXT Tag Title Match Next Week

Former TNA Wrestling Tag Team Champions the Rascalz, Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, will challenge Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Championships next week on "WWE NXT." Wentz and Miguel teamed together on Tuesday's episode of the show to defeat Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, of Gallus, and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in a Number One Contender's bout in the first match of the show. All three teams decided to shoot their shot at a title opportunity during No Mercy on Sunday, after Frazer and Axiom recaptured the tag team championships from Chase U's Andre Chase and now former member Ridge Holland. Wentz, the TNA X-Division champion, was also in action at No Mercy, defeating former best friend and former Rascalz stablemate Wes Lee.

All three teams put in good offensive efforts throughout the match, before multiple instances of interferences at the end. Joe Coffey jumped on the ring apron following Miguel hitting a double neck breaker on Mark Coffey and Ledger, but Je'von Evans attacked the Gallus member on the outside. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, the O.C., appeared to distract Ledger and Walker. Miquel was able to hit a meteora to Ledger from the top rope and the X-Division champion hit a Swanton Bomb for the victory and the chance to challenge "Fraxiom" next week.