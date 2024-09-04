Pete Dunne And Trick Williams Set For Brutal WWE NXT Title #1 Contender Match

The feud between Pete Dunne and Trick Williams continued on tonight's episode of "WWE NXT," with the rivals bringing out all the stops in an attempt to take down the other. Unfortunately, the intensity between Dunne and Williams proved to be too much, as a simultaneous crash through the announce table resulted in a double countout. As such, "NXT" General Manager Ava has now raised the stakes for their next encounter, specifically to a Last Man Standing match.

"These two certainly haven't made it easy," Ava said on "NXT." "And I know the ref was just doing his job, but I think I speak for everyone when I say there needs to be a winner. So I did some thinking, and I decided [that] next week, Last Man Standing Match, and whoever wins will move on to face Ethan Page for the NXT Championship on October 1st when NXT debuts on the CW."

As Ava mentioned, the "NXT" brand will soon shift away from the USA Network and onto the CW Network, beginning Tuesday, October 1. This particular episode will emanate from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, with a special appearance from Chicago native and former WWE Champion CM Punk. Elsewhere, Ethan Page will now either defend his NXT Championship against Williams or Dunne, the former of whom lost the title to Page at "NXT" Heatwave, albeit under fatal-four-way conditions.

In addition to Dunne vs. Williams, next week's "NXT" show will also feature an open challenge from TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, whose last in-ring "NXT" appearance came in a losing effort to NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at "NXT" Battleground.