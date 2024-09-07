Mercedes Mone Explains Why WWE WrestleMania 37 Was 'Emotional' For Her

Mercedes Mone, known as Sasha Banks in WWE, firmly etched her name into the pro wrestling history books at WrestleMania 37, being a part of a groundbreaking main event that featured, for the first time, two African-American wrestlers as the marquee attraction. This watershed moment, shared with Bianca Belair, transcended sports entertainment, becoming a cultural touchstone that resonated far beyond the squared circle.

In a recent appearance on the "Beyond the Fame" podcast, Mone peeled back the layers of emotion surrounding this pivotal juncture in her career, offering a glimpse into the occasion's significance.

"It was so emotional, because dreaming about main eventing a WrestleMania is almost undreamable," said Mone. "Like, you can only dream about it on your pillow. That was one of my ultimate dreams since I was 10 years old. But it was so big, I didn't even think it would be possible."

The gravity of the moment, however, hit Mone as she stood in the center of the ring, the enormity of their achievement dawning upon her in real time. The personal triumph intertwined with the broader societal implications, created a swarm of emotions that threatened to overwhelm her.

"And then here I was, at WrestleMania 37, in the middle of the ring with Bianca [Belair] and just being like, 'Wow.' We are doing this and this is so much bigger than us. This is bigger than wrestling. That moment was so special and the way she looked at me, I was like, 'Girl, you better stop before I start bawling,'" Mone recalled. "To main event WrestleMania 37 was one of my biggest dreams come true."

Now a cornerstone of AEW, Mone has continued her ascendancy in pro wrestling and holds the AEW TBS Championship.

