Rey Mysterio shared an ineffable bond with the Guerrero clan, particularly the late Eddie Guerrero. This connection, forged through years of shared triumphs and tribulations, cast a shadow over Mysterio's WrestleMania 38 appearance, where he joined forces with his son, Dominik, to face the unlikely duo of Logan Paul and The Miz.

Conversing on "NotSam Wrestling," Mysterio discussed the homage woven into their WrestleMania performance, a testament to the enduring legacy of Eddie Guerrero and the profound impact he left on the Mysterio lineage.

"It was, how much of a tribute can we pay to Eddie," Mysterio remembered. "Dom was watching a lot of Art Barr videos. His version of the frog splash compared to Eddie's version of the frog splash. So that kind of idea [came about], doing the Mexican American flags that represent both Eddie and Art."

Mysterio continued on to talk about a pivotal moment between him and his son during rehearsals for the match.

"Dom and I were rehearsing some moves that we wanted to practice for that pay-per-view. Dom did this dive where he jumped on the second and was going to do like a crossbody to the opposite side. He had planned that dive and I told him, 'I bet you won't do it into a twister.' And he didn't pay attention to me. But when he jumped to bounce off the rope and do the crossbody, he actually turned it mid-air and I was like, 'Oh,'" Mysterio remembered. "Right then and there, I knew that there was something inside of him that I couldn't explain. He just had a gift."

As Rey Mysterio continues to etch his legacy into WWE history, he bears witness to an unexpected metamorphosis — his son Dominik's ascension as one of the industry's most polarizing and effective antagonists.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "NotSam Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.