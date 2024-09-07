Kris Statlander Says This AEW Employee Is A 'Hard-Headed Person'

Former AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander has had the privilege of being surrounded by some interesting individuals during her time in AEW. In 2021, she became a member of the Best Friends stable, when she still believed she was part alien, becoming close with the likes of Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Orange Cassidy. Her friendship with Willow Nightingale grew rapidly on AEW TV in 2023, and in 2024, they begrudgingly allowed Stokely Hathaway to be their manager, before Hathaway and Statlander betrayed Nightingale and began to forge their own path.

Now that Hathaway and Statlander are strictly a duo in AEW, she has come to learn a lot about the man formerly known as Malcolm Bivens in WWE.

"He's a very hard-headed, opinionated individual," Statlander said of Hathaway on the "Under The Ring" podcast. "Which is very good for ... it's very beneficial for me because he makes sure that do and get everything that we need to. He can be a bit of a knucklehead sometimes, but sometimes you need that, and he, like I said, he gets us what we need to do, so it's been very helpful."

Hathaway and Statlander have even gone from a manager/wrestler bond to an actual tag team over the summer of 2024 as the duo competed against Nightingale and NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii on the Zero Hour of AEW All In London on August 25. Unfortunately, for Hathaway, he was beaten fairly convincingly by Ishii who got the pinfall for himself and Nightingale, leaving more room for the two female stars to continue their feud.

