Bully Ray On Role AJ Lee & Larry Should Play In CM Punk & Drew McIntyre's WWE Feud

It's been quite a while since AJ Lee appeared on WWE programming in an official capacity, but the former WWE Divas Champion has nevertheless played a key offscreen role in the ongoing feud between her husband CM Punk and his rival Drew McIntyre. Both Lee and the couple's dog Larry have been referenced in the form of a bracelet given to Punk by a fan, which was recently destroyed by McIntyre on "WWE Raw."

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray made a pitch for how Lee and Larry should get involved in the storyline now that the bracelet is no more.

"I want to see Larry bite McIntyre's ankles and AJ kick him in the balls," Bully said, half-jokingly. "I love deep storyline[s] like that, where people [we know] are involved. AJ has not been around in a long time. AJ — a beloved female, beloved wrestler amongst the WWE universe. You bring AJ Lee back into the mix and ... the emotion will flood into this storyline like you wouldn't believe."

Former WWE star and "Busted Open" co-host Nic Nemeth agreed with Bully, stating that WWE can only bring up Lee so many times without having the retired wrestler eventually appear. Otherwise, fans might find themselves slightly disappointed. As for Larry, Bully pitched the idea of McIntyre storming into Punk's locker room only to find it empty, except for the small dog.

Whatever happens going forward, Bully has confidence that the Punk-McIntyre storyline has a lot of gas left in the tank, even after two matches. The involvement of Lee and Larry would only increase the level of fan investment, taking the rivalry to the next level.