AEW's The Von Erichs Open Up About Facing The Briscoes

Prior to their run as ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions with Dustin Rhodes, two moments could be considered the highlight of Marshall and Ross Von Erich's careers. The first was their run as MLW Tag Team Champions. The second was a match the brothers had against Jay and Mark Briscoe at Ric Flair's Last Match back in 2022.

On "AEW Unrestricted," the brothers were asked about said bout, with Ross immediately signifying how special the match was, and remains, to both of them.

"That was probably the unique experience ever, [the most] unique match we've ever had," Ross said.

Part of the significance, as Marshall put it, was due to the brothers having a similar background as the Briscoes, having also come from Pro Wrestling NOAH and being seen by some as sort of aloof.

"My brother and I, we're pretty weird people," Marshall said. "We're not super social. We always...we find a building...Dustin too,he's like 'Where the hell did you guys go? You guys disappeared.' But we'll walk around, go on the roof...get our heads together, talk or whatever. And we never met anybody else like that till we met the Briscoes at the Ric Flair show."

The match almost didn't happen, however, as Marshall revealed flight delays almost prevented him and Ross from making the show.

"We had gotten there maybe 15 minutes before our match, or our match got pushed to I think till semi-main event...when we got there, we didn't have time to really talk about anything," Marshall said. "So it was a lot of improv...we went out there, we had the match. Right after the match, we just fell in love with those guys man. They're like the real brothers, they're so similar. There's so many similarities, and they gave us great advice."

