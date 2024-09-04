Video: WWE NXT Star Jaida Parker Responds To Attack By Fatal Influence

On this week's "WWE NXT," Jaida Parker took on Jazmyn Nyx and walked away with the victory, however, moments after getting the three count, she suffered an attack at the hands of Nyx's stable mates in Fatal Influence, Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley. Despite putting up a valiant effort, Parker couldn't fend off Jayne and Henley, and the two allowed Nyx to get a last finisher in at the end. Following the attack, backstage interviewers caught up with Parker, who shared her thoughts on Fatal Influence after their actions. "Nah, I'm not done with Fatal Influence; I am pissed off because what Fatal Influence fails to realize is it took three of them to take down one of me, after my match, Blake. Now what they also fail to realize is Jaida Parker will always get her lick back," she said.

EXCLUSIVE: After getting attacked by Fatal Influence, @Jaida_Parkerwwe promises to get her lick back. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Vs2P0HhZzD — WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2024

Based on her threat, Fatal Influence will have to watch their backs for Parker, who seems to be more than ready to get her revenge. However, the three women still have a numbers advantage, meaning that Parker will either have to catch them all off-guard and separated, or employ some allies like ChaseU's Thea Hail, who has some history with Jayne and Nyx.

Recently, Parker took on reigning NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez, during No Mercy, but despite being very confident in her abilities ahead of the match, she failed to dethrone Perez. However, the bout elevated her to become a threat that Fatal Influence clearly wants to deal with sooner than later. Either way, fans will have to wait until next week's episode of "NXT" to see if Parker gets her "lick" back.

