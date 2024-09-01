Jaida Parker On 'Stepping Up' To Roxanne Perez's Level Ahead Of WWE NXT No Mercy

While she certainly possesses the size and strength advantage heading into "WWE NXT" No Mercy, Jaida Parker knows that Roxanne Perez, her upcoming opponent, will not be an easy task to overcome. As such, Parker has taken the initiative to elevate her in-ring prowess ahead of No Mercy, with the aim of dethroning "The Prodigy" and claiming the NXT Women's Championship.

Advertisement

"It's not [Roxanne] getting in the ring to hang with me, it's me stepping up to her level," Parker recently told "Muscle Memory." "I'm gonna give her that, because she is a hell of a champion, excuse my language. I got to step my game up to be up there, in order to take that title off for her, because I know it ain't gonna be no walk in the park."

"I see her training every day. She busts her butt, and I will give her that," Parker added. "I know she's gonna bring it, and that's what I'm hoping for because I love that and that's going to bring a whole different side out of me. We're just going to bring it out of each other, hopefully, but at the end of the day only one of us could be standing tall."

Advertisement

For Parker, No Mercy will mark the first NXT Women's Championship of her wrestling career, which began just over two years ago. For Perez, it will denote the seventh televised title match of her second reign, which began with a victory over Lyra Valkyria at "NXT" Stand & Deliver on April 6. Parker, a former LSU soccer player, signed with WWE during the week of WrestleMania 38. Perez, an eight-year in-ring veteran at just 22 years old, signed with WWE in the early 2022, just weeks ahead of WrestleMania 38.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Muscle Memory" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.