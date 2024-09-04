Former WWE Star Mandy Rose Is Excited & Nervous For Vince McMahon Netflix Docuseries

Netflix recently announced the release date of their docuseries centered around the life of Vince McMahon. Since then, many in the industry have reacted to the news, and shared whether they'll be catching it. While she's no longer signed to WWE, Mandy Rose commented on the docuseries in an interview with Forbes.

Rose admitted that she does plan to watch the docuseries once it debuts, and that she's excited to watch it and nervous at the same time, because the producers have promised to put everything about McMahon's life into the series. "So it's going to be interesting, and it's kind of wild. I don't know, especially with everything the past few years," she said. She was also asked to speak on the controversy surrounding McMahon, and claimed she'd rather not comment on things when she doesn't know the truth. "Whatever I can say myself though, however like, I never had a bad experience with Vince," Rose claimed. She then recalled that McMahon was a great boss while she worked for him, and praised him for everything he did for WWE, but admitted that the allegations are terrible.

Some have been very happy about McMahon's downfall, but Rose claims she isn't one of them. However, she believes in karma, and looked back at her release from WWE. In hindsight, Rose noted that she does feel like she was wrongly treated by the promotion, but that she's made the most money since her release. "I do always think karma is a real thing and it happens. Comes back to bite you in the ass," Rose said.