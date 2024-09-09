WWE Star Drew McIntyre Explains How He Became Involved In The Killer's Game Movie

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre is breaking into Hollywood, and he's doing so alongside a former WWE star who has already been successful in films such as "Guardians of the Galaxy," James Bond film "Spectre," "Knives Out: Glass Onion," and many more. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc about his debut movie role in "The Killer's Game" — starring Dave Bautista — current "WWE Raw" star Drew McIntyre revealed that Bautista called him about the movie role, and explained the plot, as well as McIntyre's role, personally.

"JJ, the director, has this idea for these Scottish brothers, the Mackenzie brothers, are going to kind of be like, I don't know, Bebop and Rocksteady almost like, and he's got somebody who's going to play Angus, a smaller brother, but he needed somebody who was physically imposing that could look like they're able to beat [Bautista] up," McIntyre explained. "Somebody who is ideally Scottish that is a thick accent, really ham up the accent, is kind of unintelligible at times because the accent's so thick, who drinks a lot, fights a lot and Dave's like 'I know that guy he exists. He's called Drew McIntyre, let me call him right now,' and pitched it to me and yeah, I'm glad he did."

"And now I'm sitting talking about my first movie, looking at myself on the front of the poster. It's pretty surreal," he said.

"The Killer's Game" comes out Friday, September 13.