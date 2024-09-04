Bully Ray Wishes This WWE Raw Segment Was Done Differently

This week's episode of "WWE Raw" unfortunately had to undergo a last-minute change due to Bronson Reed contracting COVID-19. Reed was originally slated to compete in a Triple Threat match to qualify for a Fatal Four-Way Intercontinental Championship #1 Contenders' bout next week, but was replaced by the man he beat last week, Braun Strowman.

Advertisement

Fans have been critical of the move to place Strowman into the match, and Nic Nemeth agreed on "Busted Open Radio," explaining that he believes "The Monster Among Men" should have sold his brutal beating instead. "They've done so many positive things, turned the show around, it's so hot right now, because the stories all make sense," he opined.

Bully Ray then played Devil's Advocate, and tried to understand why WWE made this contested call, but noted that having Strowman sell last week's match would have added credibility to Reed. "Unless Braun is the guy to win the tournament and then Bronson is going to destroy him, and take his spot in the tournament, then maybe I get it? But other than that, I wish they would have done it a little differently," he suggested.

Advertisement