Bully Ray Wishes This WWE Raw Segment Was Done Differently
This week's episode of "WWE Raw" unfortunately had to undergo a last-minute change due to Bronson Reed contracting COVID-19. Reed was originally slated to compete in a Triple Threat match to qualify for a Fatal Four-Way Intercontinental Championship #1 Contenders' bout next week, but was replaced by the man he beat last week, Braun Strowman.
Fans have been critical of the move to place Strowman into the match, and Nic Nemeth agreed on "Busted Open Radio," explaining that he believes "The Monster Among Men" should have sold his brutal beating instead. "They've done so many positive things, turned the show around, it's so hot right now, because the stories all make sense," he opined.
Bully Ray then played Devil's Advocate, and tried to understand why WWE made this contested call, but noted that having Strowman sell last week's match would have added credibility to Reed. "Unless Braun is the guy to win the tournament and then Bronson is going to destroy him, and take his spot in the tournament, then maybe I get it? But other than that, I wish they would have done it a little differently," he suggested.
Nic Nemeth believes Vince McMahon would have made a better booking decision
Vince McMahon's booking was harshly criticized in his final years heading WWE creative, but Nemeth believes he wouldn't have made the same decision with Strowman. "Here's where a Vince part would have helped: in some other world, I don't think Braun Strowman would have been on TV yesterday," he claimed. Nemeth further added that during McMahon's era, Strowman wouldn't even have been backstage at the show, and noted that there are far more viable choices on the roster instead.
Bully then added to Nemeth's point, suggesting that if WWE sent Strowman home, they might not have been tempted to use him again for "Raw." "If he's there, it's easy to go 'plug-and-play, let's use him right there.' If he's not? Now we have to think outside of the box," he said. Bully noted that this route would've protected Reed, but that at the end of the day, he believes WWE will ultimately have Reed's best interest in mind for the success of the story.
Reed notably reacted to the decision to replace him with Strowman on social media, echoing many of the sentiments both Nemeth and Bully shared on their podcast, which might mean that this will all play into the story down the line.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.