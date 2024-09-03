Bronson Reed Reacts To WWE Raw: 'What The F..'

Bronson Reed was initially planned to compete in the Intercontinental Championship #1 Contenders Tournament last night on "WWE Raw" against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser. However, due to Reed testing positive for COVID-19, he was pulled from the match and unable to be present at this week's show. Braun Strowman would end up replacing Reed in the Triple Threat and qualify for the Fatal-Four Way finals next week.

Reed's most recent appearance on WWE television was when he hit a Tsunami on Strowman onto a car in a Parking Lot Brawl, leaving the "Monster Among Men" to feel the repercussions of the week prior. Reed has now taken to social media to share his displeasure with Strowman taking his place in the #1 Contenders Tournament. "Wait .... so they replaced me with the "monster" I slayed last week??? What the F..."

What the F...#WWERaw — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) September 3, 2024

Next week's Fatal-Four Way finals will feature Strowman, Jey Uso, Ilya Dragunov, and Pete Dunne after each competitor came out victorious in their respective Triple Threat matches. It has yet to be determined where the winner will challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship, but with Bad Blood on the horizon, it's possible that the title will be defended on a Premium Live Event for the first time since SummerSlam. There is also no timeline on Reed's return to the ring, but it is expected he'll be back when he has fully recovered from COVID-19.

