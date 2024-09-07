Bruce Prichard Discusses WWE Hall Of Famer Sgt. Slaughter's Eye For Talent

While Sgt. Slaughter may be best remembered for his in-ring career, the former WWE Champion had just as memorable a career outside of the squared circle during the Attitude Era. At time, Slaughter served as the WWE Commissioner and lackey to Vince McMahon onscreen, while offscreen he worked behind the scenes, both as a producer and as a talent scout.

As someone who worked closely with Slaughter during that time, Bruce Prichard was asked what the WWE Hall of Famer most excelled at regarding his non-wrestling roles during the latest "Something to Wrestle." While Prichard couldn't recall Slaughter's prowess as an agent, he did believe he had a great eye for spotting new wrestlers.

"Sarge helped us identify new talent and helped find new talent," Prichard said. "I thought he had a unique eye for that. First one that comes to mind is Yokozuna. He looked at them, and I'd seen Rodney in Alabama and Kokina, the Wild Samoan. I brought him in for a tryout, and I was like 'He's just another big Samoan.' And Sarge said 'Why don't you make him a sumo?' And the rest, as they say, is history.

"Sarge was one of those guys who was great for that one idea every few months, that was like 'S**t, that was good.' As far as putting together matches, I can't really remember to say 'Oh, he was really great or not great at that.' I think his passion and...where he was best, I think, was kind of like an overall contributor and onscreen. But the other thing about Sarge was that he was a great guy to have around, because of his experience and his temperament and his personality. You can't help but love him."

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription