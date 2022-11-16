Revisiting Sgt. Slaughter's Failed 1997 Return To WWE

Sgt. Slaughter may well be remembered as one of the greatest professional wrestling characters of the '80s and '90s, but his Attitude Era return to the WWF may also be remembered as one of the most unfortunate runs in history.

Slaughter, whose real name is Robert Remus, was an enormous star for Vince McMahon's WWF promotion throughout his first two runs with the company. In the WWF, Slaughter rose as a star by feuding with Bob Backlund for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship. He later took off in meteoric proportions by embracing his America-loving military persona and feuding with the Iron Sheik –- one of the most memorable head-to-head rivalries in pro wrestling history.

Ultimately, Slaughter was able to win the WWF World Heavyweight Championship at the 1991 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event by defeating The Ultimate Warrior. Though he soon lost the title to Hulk Hogan at that year's WrestleMania VII, the title run cemented Slaughter's legacy in the WWF –- a legacy soon to be walked all over when he returned to the company in 1997.