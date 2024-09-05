AEW's Jamie Hayter Gets Candid About Injury

AEW star Jamie Hayter made her triumphant return to the company two weeks ago at All In at Wembley Stadium after being sidelined for 15 months dealing with two herniated discs in her back. Hayter's most previous match before her surprise appearance in London was against Toni Storm for the AEW Women's Title at Double Or Nothing 2023, where she lost the championship in just three minutes. Now Hayter has opened up about her 15 month-long injury in a recent interview on "Close Up with Renee Paquette," where she revealed how difficult her time away from the ring was.

"It's a lonely place, it's an uncomfortable place, it's a lot of inner work I think and that's something that I had not really ever done before," Hayter explained. "It almost was reminiscent for me for the pandemic because I remember I was in the UK, I had like minus in my bank account, I didn't have anything going for me and I was watching AEW and just so desperate to be there and then it happened and then coming here and then really trying my best to work my way up that mountain to then fall very hard down that mountain at the bottom again."

Hayter continued to explain that she thought he had been dealing with sciatica and continued to wrestle and workout. However, after sky diving on her birthday she realized the injury was more serious than she initially thought and eventually led her to almost not being able to walk. Hayter also mentioned needing therapy through recovery, but did not require surgery throughout the process.

