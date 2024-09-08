WWE HOFer Booker T Compares This NXT Star To Bill Goldberg

"NXT" commentator Booker T has provided his thoughts on NXT North American Champion Oba Femi's early success while also comparing him to former WWE Universal Champion, Goldberg.

In just two years, Oba Femi has become one of WWE's most exciting new stars after winning the "NXT's" annual Breakout Tournament and then winning the NXT North American title shortly thereafter where he's currently inching towards 250 days as champion. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed the growth of Femi on his latest "Hall Of Fame" podcast.

Advertisement

"I kind of compare him to someone like Goldberg. Somebody that was indestructible, I mean a guy that could go out there and just run the table. Only thing that's different is Oba Femi is actually getting a lot more in-ring time, actually feeling the work side out a whole lot more than Goldberg. He actually came along on that same trajectory as a Bill Goldberg. Being a big guy, very, very impressive, looks like he's unbeatable, unstoppable. He's got all of those qualities, but there again, I think from his infancy stages he's learning what it means to go out there and really truly learn the business," said Booker T.

Booker T also explained that he enjoyed working with Goldberg in WCW because of their friendship together and that he wouldn't have let any other wrestler in the company defeat him other than himself during that time. He stated that if he called Goldberg today, he would pick up the phone and remain one of his few true friends in the wrestling business.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall Of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.