WWE's Damian Priest Looks Back On Backlash 2023 In Puerto Rico

Following last year's WrestleMania 39, WWE hosted Backlash from Puerto Rico where Damian Priest went one-on-one with rapper Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently commented on wrestling in his home country while speaking on "Insight," where he explained how his match with Bunny almost didn't happen.

"It almost didn't happen in Puerto Rico. Plain and simple, I don't think we would have done the match if it wasn't in Puerto Rico. For me, it was always, of course, I'm a very proud Puerto Rican, but it was just [about] representing the Latin community, all Hispanics, that, to me, was opening the doors for a lot of stuff."

Priest continued to explain how nervous he was leading up to his match with Bunny, especially because he wasn't sure if WWE thought he was the right choice for the job. Ultimately, he was proud of the result and named it his favorite match.

"Yes, there's confidence in me, but at the same time, they have to have been like, 'Ah, we made the wrong decision here.' There was talk of changing it to a tag match, but at the same time, Bad Bunny and I were very adamant, we were like, 'We don't want to do a tag match,' and I was proud of that one. Hands down, my favorite match, just because of what it represented, it was bigger than any win or loss."

Priest also mentioned that it was his idea to involve the LWO, Carlito, and Savio Vega in the match because he thought the live audience would appreciate it and further add to the Puerto Rican representation.

