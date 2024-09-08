Roxanne Perez Explains Why WWE NXT Has 'The Best Women's Division In The World'

"WWE NXT" star Roxanne Perez stands out as a beacon of progress in women's wrestling, leading what many consider the most formidable women's division today. Alongside talents like Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, Sol Ruca, and the newly signed Giulia, Perez is at the forefront of showcasing the exceptional depth of female wrestling in 2024.

During her recent appearance on "The Masked Man Show," Perez touched on the topic of introducing a women's mid-card title to the main roster, inspired by the depth of the roster and the introduction of the "NXT" Women's North American Championship.

"I would love that. Honestly, I remember it was right before my match, I was about to go out, and they announced the 'NXT' Women's North American Championship. And I remember, I started tearing up and like, I got chills, because it was just such a cool moment," Perez said. "It's like, 'Wow, this is what every single woman in wrestling has been fighting for years and years and years.' And now we finally got it. So, yeah, I think they should just start doing that on the main roster. I think we should get a mid-card title."

Perez's passion for the growth of women's wrestling is palpable and believes the depth of talent in "NXT" justifies further accolades.

"I think there's so many women, like, there's not just a few women anymore. There's so many women and we're all so diverse. All of them are so talented," she added. "I honestly think that 'NXT' has the best women's division in the world, and I will stand on that."

As "NXT" prepares for its CW Network debut on October 1, Perez is set to defend her "NXT" Women's Championship against the formidable Giulia, which could very well exemplify why "NXT"'s women's division is considered unparalleled.

