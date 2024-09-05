AEW Women's Champ Mariah May Explains Her Favorite Part Of Title Win

Last month at AEW All In, Mariah May became the new AEW Women's World Champion after brutalizing "Timeless" Toni Storm with a high-heeled shoe. Looking back on her big win during an appearance on Barstool's "Rasslin'," May pinpointed one element of the night that sticks out above all the others.

"Honestly, my favorite part was that I ended Toni Storm's reign," May said. "Winning the championship is amazing — it's my first world championship — but the fact that I got to destroy Toni Storm was my favorite."

May then admitted that Storm had done nothing to her to deserve the betrayal following May's Owen Hart Cup victory in July. Asked why she chose that moment to turn on her mentor, May explained that she had earned her path to All In and wanted to make something very clear to everyone watching.

"It's all about Mariah, and not Toni Storm," May continued. "It gave me extra weeks to get into her head. Toni always felt like she was a mum to me, and I felt like the longer I could drag this out, the more I could hurt her. ... I'm pretty sure that's why I won at Wembley, because she is a fantastic wrestler."

AEW co-owner Tony Khan has openly discussed the fact that the primary inspiration for the May-Storm story is the 1950 Hollywood film "All About Eve," which tells the story of an aging actor and an obsessive fan who works her way into the actor's life. The film memorably ends with the fan, Eve, having successfully usurped her mentor's position. However, another young fan arrives on the scene and works herself into Eve's life, with the implication that the cycle will continue.

