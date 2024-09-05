Ricochet Shares Excitement About Joining AEW, Rekindling Fire

Ricochet recently became the latest WWE star to make the jump over to AEW, where many fans believe he will fit in much better. The former Intercontinental Champion recently appeared on "The Masked Man Show," where he looked ahead at what he wants for his AEW run and his career.

"Being able to just rekindle that love, rekindle that passion, rekindle that love that I started doing it 21 years ago, for, you know what I mean?" Ricochet declared. He also said that he wants to go back to the roots of his career, and simply open up that side of his life again. Ricochet noted that the passion has never left, but that it needed to relight inside of him again. "The fire was still there, just, I needed some gas to throw in that fire to rekindle that fire, you know, and I think AEW is that gas can," he said.

Not too long ago, Ricochet sat down for an interview with "Sports Illustrated," where he explained why he left WWE to go to AEW. According to him, he looked back at his 21-year career and recalled having the most fun when he was traveling the world with his friends, who are now mostly part of AEW. Because of this, he realized that AEW was the place he actually wanted to be. Despite that, he said that the decision didn't come easy, since he spent six years in WWE.

