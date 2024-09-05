Tommy Dreamer Rates AEW's Go-Home Dynamite Ahead Of All Out 2024

Just two weeks out from All In, All Elite Wrestling is now heading into All Out with a current lineup of eight matches. Before this event takes stage in Chicago's Now Arena, its match stories continued to build in the go-home episode of "AEW Dynamite," which emanated from the city of Milwaukee. ECW legend Tommy Dreamer has since weighed in on the respective "Dynamite" episode, circling its overall tone as average.

"Obviously you got some good matches, but I would kind of give it a C to a C-plus for the go-home show, except for the ending I loved," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "I thought the ending [with Adam Page burning down Swerve Strickland's childhood home] was great, but overall, like the MJF-Daniel Garcia thing, I don't know if that really extended it for me to want to see them wrestle each other [at All Out]."

"The shots at MJF that I don't know if you okayed it. I don't understand some of those shots, just if they get 'Ooh' reactions. When he's talking about MJF having hair transplant surgery or having a girlfriend for more than a year, I don't know if you would have said those things to other people, I'll use Ric Flair as an example or Roddy Piper, [that] they would get mad, they would explode and sell what you sell."

Apart from the opening MJF-Daniel Garcia segment, Dreamer also painted question marks around the reactions of the Milwaukee audience. Specifically, Dreamer wondered if the volume of the Milwaukee audience turned down for certain segments due to lack of investment or if their volume fluctuated due to potential audio issues in production. As Dreamer later pointed out, it is also usually difficult to build a compelling pay-per-view card within a two-week window, even if some of it was teased before All In.

