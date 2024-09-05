Booker T Says He'd Love To Officiate A Match Between These Two WWE Stars

In addition to his role as a "WWE NXT" commentator, Booker T often serves as a pre and post-show analyst for WWE's main roster premium live events. As such, Booker makes an extra effort to remain objective in his on-screen WWE coverage. With this in mind, Booker was recently asked to weigh in on the possibility of him serving as the special enforcer to a match that many fans predict for WWE Bad Blood — that being a Hell in a Cell between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre.

"I'd be there in a heartbeat," Booker said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "I would love to officiate a match like that and really call it right down the middle, mano a mano. That's the way I see it."

"Look, I'm not going to add anything else to it. I know if I add anything else to it, the internet may want to pick it up, and we ain't going to do that," Booker laughed. "We gonna leave it right there."

Prior to being presented with this potential scenario, Booker acknowledged that he shares a fair amount of history with both McIntyre and Punk. Regarding Punk, Booker noted that there had been a "locker room story" about them floating around news and social media outlets in recent years, potentially referring to the account of him throwing trash to the floor when Punk allegedly referred to himself as the former "locker room leader" of WWE. Overall, though, Booker wasn't interested in extensively discussing it — whatever the story may be — on air. Moreover, Booker asserts that he has no ill will toward Punk nor McIntyre, regardless of their personal histories with him.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.