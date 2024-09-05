WWE Star Rhea Ripley Pushes Back On 'Obscene Trash' On Social Media

Being a celebrity online can be a harrowing, toxic experience, and former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley lashed out recently at unbecoming behavior on social media.

"The funniest thing about the discourse going on atm is that certain people can't comprehend what hard work and dedication is so they narrow it down to the obscene trash I just saw ... Instead of making up delusional stories to make yourself feel better about your actions and lack of self worth, how about you attempt to put some effort into your sad ass life," Ripley wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Enjoy YOUR life, make good decisions, and touch some grass."

Social media has served as a digital arena for Ripley's feud with reigning WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan over the course of the summer, with the two trading barbs ahead of last weekend's Bash In Berlin event (especially related to the lurid nature of Morgan's relationship with Dominik Mysterio, Ripley's former on-camera squeeze) but outside parties began to ruin the fun. Ripley has been the target of harassment from fans online, notably from a vocal, anonymous contingent of Morgan's fanbase, trying to write off the multi-time champion's success with the usual misogynistic claims leveled at successful women in entertainment, such as inappropriate relationships with management, getting ahead on her looks, etc. The claims have an added sting to them due to WWE currently being under investigation by the federal government for allegations stemming from an inappropriate relationship between management and an underling.

