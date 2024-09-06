Tommy Dreamer Says This AEW Dynamite Match Didn't Hook Him For All Out 2024

The September 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw AEW take a giant step towards their annual All Out pay-per-view, which will take place on September 7 in Chicago, Illinois. But, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer wasn't completely sold on one of the angles designed to get people excited for the show.

Advertisement

The segment that Dreamer is referring to is the opening segment between MJF and Daniel Garcia, who both exchanged some heated and, at times, very personal words. Garcia, eventually, went after the former AEW World Champion, only to have a glass bottle smashed over his head and a trail of blood running down his face. During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer explained that, while he has always been a fan of MJF for his mic work — especially interacting with the crowd on this episode of "Dynamite" — he would have done things differently to get more people hooked.

"That segment did not make me say, 'Man, I have to sit down and watch that match,'" Dreamer said. "Different type of set up, wasn't like, 'I'm so mad, I'm offended,' just some of the words and choice of things just didn't really hook me for why two men are going to fight each other. The end result wasn't bad, I just maybe would have went about it in a different way if it was me. But that match I know will be great because both guys are really, really good wrestlers."

Advertisement

Dreamer stated that the closing segment of the show where Hangman Page burnt Swerve Strickland's childhood house down was a perfect example of a segment hooking him on "Dynamite."

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.