AEW Star Ricochet Opens Up About Last Few Years With WWE

Ricochet was written off WWE television last June when rumors circulated that he was not re-signing with the company. 11 weeks later, he made his AEW debut at All In when he entered the #1 Contendership Casino Gauntlet match.

Advertisement

The former WWE star has now reflected on his time in WWE while speaking with "The Masked Man Show," as he explained feeling frustrated with his last couple of years in the company and blamed himself for not being able to find success. However, he is thankful for the experience, especially for meeting his fiance Samantha Irvin while still working there.

"You can place blame anywhere, but I just blame myself. Everyone can blame who they want to blame. Everybody can blame anybody, but I just blame myself because that's the only person that I can blame because that's all you can do," said the former WWE star. "Obviously, I just ... I didn't do something. I don't know what it was. But, for me, again, frustrating is maybe not the word because, again, my last couple of years, I met my future wife there. There would have been more I would have liked to do just, again, mostly for the fans that want to see me do stuff, not even for me, but, like, it's more frustrating for the fans who want to see me go out there and actually do something of some substance."

Advertisement

Ricochet admitted that although WWE used him often on television, he felt like it was more quantity over quality when it came to his character. Despite the frustration, he acknowledges that he had a good time working for the company.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Masked Man Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.