Scott D'Amore Looks Back On Former TNA Stable

Scott D'Amore is a name closely associated with Canadian wrestling even today as he works towards starting the new Maple Leaf Wrestling promotion following his departure from TNA Wrestling. One of D'Amore's most famous stables was Canada-themed, none other than Team Canada, and according to D'Amore, the group was more than just a job to him.

Advertisement

"Team Canada to me was special because those guys really were a team," D'Amore gushed on "Talk Is Jericho" recently. "When we found out that Eric Young was gonna be released. Team Canada and America's Most Wanted came together to showcase EY and actually changed the office opinion."

D'Amore remembered a moment before a TNA pay-per-view, where the group took in the fact that they'd worked from small venues in Canada, all the way to worldwide pay-per-views.

"Team Canada got together and we just had this moment where we were five guys from Ontario, Canada, and everybody kinda got emotional, including Bobby Roode," D'Amore said, noting that Roode immediately tried to toughen up and pretend he wasn't crying.

Advertisement

D'Amore went on to run TNA Wrestling, when it was then called Impact Wrestling, helping usher in a rebrand to the company's original nomenclature before he departed the company earlier this year. He chalks the departure up to him and TNA's parent company Anthem not seeing eye-to-eye from a business standpoint. Maple Leaf Wrestling, while technically named for a promotion from the territory days, will debut on October 19 with a two-night event in Windsor, Ontario, Canada called Forged In Excellence.