Tony Khan Weighs Idea Of An AEW Women's Casino Gauntlet Match

Earlier this year, All Elite Wrestling introduced a new match stipulation in the form of a Casino Gauntlet, in which competitors enter at regular time intervals until one has gained a pinfall or submission for the win. So far, AEW has hosted three Casino Gauntlets, with Will Ospreay claiming victory in the first two, while Christian Cage won the most recent at AEW All In. On the AEW All Out media call, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the possibility of bringing this stipulation to the company's women's division, whether at All Out or elsewhere in the future.

While Khan couldn't commit to adding a women's Casino Gauntlet to this year's All Out event, he asserted that it is something to introduce at some point in the near future. "It would be great to advertise and build up in the future," Khan said. "And the Casino Gauntlet match is something that I invented this year, and it has really taken off. All three of them have been incredibly well received. They've also all been in hometowns of mine, with the great Casino Gauntlet we've done in Los Angeles. First one was in Jacksonville, then Los Angeles, then Wembley Stadium in London."

"I would absolutely love to bring Casino Gauntlet to Chicago [the site of All Out] at some time," Khan continued. "And I do think a women's Casino Gauntlet match can be a tremendous match too at some point. So, it is something that I have thought about and would like to do in the future."

Despite having no Casino Gauntlet, the women of AEW will be represented across two matches at AEW All Out. The first will see Mercedes Mone defend the TBS Championship against "The Ace" of AEW, Hikaru Shida. Secondly, Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale will continue their feud with a Chicago Street Fight.