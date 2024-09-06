Paul Heyman Weighs In On Talent On WWE's Women's Roster

As a 40-year veteran of the professional wrestling business, Paul Heyman has naturally seen its ups, downs, and everything in between. In the present-day, Heyman believes WWE, his current place of work, is riding a high, specifically within its women's division. During a recent appearance on "Bloomberg Live," the "Wiseman" explained why.

"We have, in WWE right now, what is the equivalent to when the Williams sisters [Venus and Serena] came onto the tennis court," Heyman said. "We have the greatest female roster in the history of this industry. And they're not just there for sex and appeal; they are there because the women in WWE right now, number one, are the best. Ronda Rousey came to WWE to display her athletic skills, and while doing it, she got a chance to also display her own persona as a character. But when Ronda Rousey, who is to MMA what the Williams sisters were to tennis, comes to WWE to do that, it speaks volumes of what we're doing. The women here are not only magnificent athletes, they have acting chops as well."

As Heyman mentioned, Ronda Rousey made her official WWE debut on the heels of a widely successful MMA career. Across her two WWE stints, Rousey collected four title reigns, two of which came with the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. Shortly before Rousey's departure from WWE last year, that title was rebranded into the WWE Women's World Championship, and is currently held by the Judgment Day's Liv Morgan. The former WWE Raw Women's Championship is now known as the WWE Women's Championship, and presently claimed by Nia Jax.

