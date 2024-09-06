Musician Files Lawsuit Against Cody Rhodes, WWE & Fanatics

Musician Wesley Eisold, vocalist of the band American Nightmare, has filed a lawsuit against Cody Rhodes, WWE, and Fanatics. The lawsuit, filed on September 4, alleges that the defendants have broken terms that Rhodes previously agreed to regarding merchandise that used the "American Nightmare" phrase. Eisold has accused the defendants of breach of contract, inducing breach of contract, and intentional interference with contractual relations.

According to court documents, Eisold filed a trademark for "American Nightmare" in November 2016, relating specifically to music and clothing. Rhodes, whose legal name is Cody Runnels, did not file a trademark on the term until more than two years later. In 2021, Runnels and AEW came to an agreement with Eisold, in which Runnels paid the musician $30,000 and in return was able to continue using "The American Nightmare" moniker under certain conditions.

One of those conditions was that "Cody Rhodes" must be featured on any shirt that uses "American Nightmare," and the Rhodes name must be 75% larger. The lawsuit alleges that Rhodes' merchandise with WWE and Fanatics has not adhered to the agreement, with photo evidence showing shirts featuring "The American Nightmare" text and logo without Rhodes' name. What will likely be determined in court is whether or not that agreement can be enforced after Rhodes left AEW in favor of WWE.

