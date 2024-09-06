Tommy Dreamer Says We're Seeing Best Version Of These Wrestlers Outside Of WWE

Over the years, lots of former WWE talent have jumped to AEW in order to find a better opportunity, and while some have failed to become major stars, there have been a notable amount of success stories, such as Swerve Strickland. Recently, Tommy Dreamer pointed this out on "Busted Open Radio," and what fans would've seen if the stars had stayed in WWE instead.

In light of Strickland's heated feud with "Hangman" Adam Page, Dreamer and Drave LaGreca debated on who the heel actually is, but noted that fans of either star will likely approach it like politics, and demonize their favorite wrestler's opponent. "Swerve Strickland, I don't think would ever have gotten this opportunity in the WWE," Dreamer pointed out when realizing how big the rivalry currently is. Dreamer also recalled how Strickland was a part of the Hit Row stable at the time of his WWE release, and that his departure from the faction ended up helping him, just like AJ Francis (Top Dolla in WWE), who he believes has "upped his game" since his release. "Both guys had different perceptions of them, but now we're seeing the best versions of themselves," he said.

During an interview ahead of AEW All In: London, Strickland looked back at his Lucha Underground character, Killshot, and admitted that his athleticism wasn't going to win fans over, and that he had to become creative and jump outside the box. Based on Dreamer's assessment, it seems like Strickland has kept this mindset, which likely helped him develop his current character.

