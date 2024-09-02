AEW's Swerve Strickland On When He Realized He Needed To Be Creative, Outside The Box

Since first appearing on AEW television in 2022, former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has asserted himself as one of the company's most unique, standout characters. For those wondering where this came from, Strickland has provided the answer. On "The Rich Eisen Show," Strickland revealed that it was during his time with Lucha Underground, where he was a masked wrestler known as Killshot, that he had to create a unique character that would get him on television.

"It was the first time challenging to get on television," said Strickland. "I realized my athleticism isn't what is going to win people over ... I had to really get creative and really jump outside the box." Strickland continued that the competition in Lucha Underground was stiff at the time, as he shared locker rooms with some of the world's best luchadors. Because of this, Strickland relied on his time in the United States Army Reserve to become more aggressive in-ring.

"The roster was just stacked with some of the best luchadors," said Strickland. "Even if I was running with them, I wouldn't be as good as those guys ... So, I had to figure out, 'Okay, what if I go the other way? What if I got like brutal? What if I got more mean?' I flipped it and went to my military, combative style of wrestling." Fans are likely to get another look at Strickland's militaristic style of in-ring competition sooner than later, as he will compete against longtime rival "Hangman" Adam Page in a Steel Cage Match at All Out 2024.



