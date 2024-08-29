Swerve Strickland Vs. Hangman Page (With Hardcore Stipulation) Set For AEW All Out PPV

"Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland set the stage for the fourth chapter of their rivalry during "AEW Dynamite." Days after losing to Bryan Danielson in the main event of All In, Strickland emerged following Page's hard-fought victory over Tomohiro Ishii to lambaste his rival as a "petulant child" and recall the time Strickland — in storyline — broke into Page's home, adding that he had made another visit following their undecided rubber match earlier this year.

Swerve laid out the challenge for a fourth bout at this upcoming AEW All Out event in a Steel Cage Match, so as to put aside Page's claim that he couldn't be beat without interference. But "Hangman" didn't directly address the challenge, opting to slide out of the ring and leave his rival standing unanswered. Regardless, Tony Khan has since made the match official with an announcement on social media.

Saturday, September 7

Chicago, IL#AEWAllOut Steel Cage Match

Hangman Page vs @swerveconfident The most violent rivalry in AEW history culminates on September 7 in Chicago at AEW All Out when Hangman Adam Page faces Swerve Strickland inside of a Steel Cage! pic.twitter.com/8ViMZAels3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 29, 2024

Advertisement

The pair of former AEW World Champions have been embroiled in a vendetta for almost a year, meeting in the ring for the first time at WrestleDream in October, with Strickland the victor. They had a Texas Death rematch at Full Gear a month later with the same outcome, before wrestling to a time limit draw in February, advancing both as challengers to Samoa Joe's world title at AEW Revolution. Shortly after their segment on Wednesday, Fightful Select reported that there were originally supposed to be more matches in the initial feud, including a cage match, but the decision was made to wait — possibly because, as Strickland alluded to this week, Page's wife was pregnant at the time. Fightful Select also reports that Page had "extensive paternity leave" as part of his AEW contract, which accounts for Page's absence following Revolution until his return over the summer.