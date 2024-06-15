Backstage News On AEW Status Of Absent Former World Champion Hangman Adam Page

Former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page is reportedly set to soon return to AEW after being off television for months due to personal reasons. According to Fightful Select, Page is expected to be back in the company within the next month, likely by early July. Page has not been out of action due to injury, but rather for personal reasons, and had time off to tend to them. Fightful reported he was always meant to be absent for the current amount of time.

The outlet had not heard of creative plans, but reported Page is likely to continue as a heel. When it comes to the timeline of his impending return, The Elite announced during Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" that Blood & Guts will be held on July 24. Page was last seen in AEW at Revolution in a losing effort in a triple threat match for the title against Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland, when he attacked two referees and was suspended from The Elite indefinitely, while Kenny Omega was fired outright. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter previously reported that Page would be absent due to a family matter, but noted the situation wasn't negative, and "simply something Page needed to take care of."

