Tony Khan Reacts To Jon Moxley's Cryptic Promo, Assesses Impact On AEW

Since returning to AEW on August 28, Jon Moxley has given people more questions than answers. He has been insistent in talking to Darby Allin, has got Marina Shafir beating anyone and everyone up, and specifically told Tony Schiavone that AEW "isn't his company anymore" upon his return. What this means for the future remains to be seen, but even with the pending threat of Moxley going rogue in AEW, Tony Khan revealed in the recent media call to promote All Out that he will always be incredibly grateful for what Moxley has done for AEW.

Advertisement

"It's something to keep an eye on, it's definitely something to watch on AEW TV every week," Khan said. "We're very fortunate to have Jon Moxley in AEW and whatever he's referring to do, whatever he's doing, I think AEW is a better place with Jon Moxley here. Jon Moxley coming to AEW is one of the reasons we've been successful as a promotion. Whatever he's referring to when he speaks to Tony Schiavone, whatever he's been doing, however, this plays out, I am eternally grateful to Jon Moxley. He is a founding father of AEW, and a trailblazer in professional wrestling, and a great author."

As far as what will come next for Moxley, besides finally getting that one-on-one conversation with Allin, remains a mystery. However, fans could get a glimpse of what could potentially happen with Moxley given that the inspiration for his refreshed character has been confirmed to be Russell Crowe's character in the 1992 Australian cult classic movie "Romper Stomper." The subject matter of the movie is touchy by today's standards, so it is unclear as to whether the plot, or the character by itself will be drawn upon for inspiration.

Advertisement

Please credit AEW when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.