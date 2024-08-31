Jon Moxley's New AEW Character Reportedly Inspired By Australian Cult Classic Film

Jon Moxley's return to All Elite Wrestling on the August 28 edition of "AEW Dynamite" left people feeling all kinds of ways. The fans were excited to him, people at home were intrigued about the contents of his in-ring promo, and Tony Schiavone admitted on commentary that he was terrified when Moxley looked him dead in the eye and said "this isn't your company anymore."

While we are only at the beginning of what looks to be a much larger narrative for the former AEW World Champion, fans who want some potential spoilers for what might be in store can actually find them as the inspiration for Moxley's fresh spin on his character is taken from a movie. The movie in question was revealed by Bryan Alvarez on a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Live."

"Romper Stomper. Australian cult classic, 1992," Alvarez explained. "[Moxley] was playing Russell Crowe in this, in what he was doing."

It remains to be seen whether Moxley is simply taking inspiration from Russell Crowe's character in the Geoffrey Wright-directed movie or the plot itself. The movie follows a group of Neo-Nazi skinheads who aren't happy about the way their local neighborhood has been changed by an influx of people from Vietnam, resulting in various violent confrontations between the Vietnamese gangs and the neo-Nazi gangs.

While it has yet to be seen if Moxley will bring any Neo-Nazis to AEW anytime soon, he is no stranger to borrowing from the world of movies to influence his stories. Most notably, his 2022 feud with CM Punk directly referenced the plot of "Rocky III," something that Punk wasn't much thrilled on, potentially because he had never seen the movie.

